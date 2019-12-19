Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Major Shareholder Buys $29,032.92 in Stock

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 41 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $708.12 per share, with a total value of $29,032.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 47 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $695.05 per share, with a total value of $32,667.35.

On Friday, December 13th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 40 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $683.86 per share, for a total transaction of $27,354.40.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 40 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $675.02 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.80.

On Monday, December 9th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 40 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $668.94 per share, with a total value of $26,757.60.

On Friday, December 6th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 33 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $667.55 per share, with a total value of $22,029.15.

On Monday, December 2nd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 37 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $650.00 per share, with a total value of $24,050.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 33 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $674.98 per share, for a total transaction of $22,274.34.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 33 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $675.99 per share, for a total transaction of $22,307.67.

On Monday, November 25th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 33 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $676.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,308.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 26 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $670.00 per share, with a total value of $17,420.00.

Texas Pacific Land Trust stock traded up $20.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $728.85. 31,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,362. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $660.23 and its 200-day moving average is $685.86. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 12 month low of $409.00 and a 12 month high of $915.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 15.99, a current ratio of 15.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.53 million during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 88.89% and a net margin of 100.01%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the second quarter worth $10,344,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,409,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 291.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

