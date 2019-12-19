Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) will announce earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.47. Texas Roadhouse posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $650.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.49 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

TXRH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush set a $52.00 price target on Texas Roadhouse and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.94.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $55.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $67.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,135,000 after buying an additional 32,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

