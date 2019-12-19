The Force Protocol (FOR) Market Capitalization Tops $3.50 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. One The Force Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox and Hotbit. The Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.50 million and $677,029.00 worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, The Force Protocol has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007607 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009002 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001602 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

The Force Protocol Token Profile

The Force Protocol (FOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,331,271 tokens. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

