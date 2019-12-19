The Organics ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:ORG)

The Organics ETF (NASDAQ:ORG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1751 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

The Organics ETF has raised its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of ORG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average is $24.62. The Organics ETF has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $28.01.

