The Voyager Token Hits Market Cap of $3.94 Million (VGX)

The Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 19th. The Voyager Token has a total market cap of $3.94 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of The Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, The Voyager Token has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One The Voyager Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0403 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX, Bithumb and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014041 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00186067 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.17 or 0.01184016 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025425 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00120252 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

The Voyager Token Token Profile

The Voyager Token was first traded on June 28th, 2017. The Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The Reddit community for The Voyager Token is /r/Invest_Voyager/. The Voyager Token’s official website is www.investvoyager.com. The Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Voyager Token

The Voyager Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kyber Network, IDEX, Bithumb, CoinExchange, Livecoin, Radar Relay, Binance, AirSwap and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Voyager Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

