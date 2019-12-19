Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Hits $0.0026 on Top Exchanges

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $9.97 million and $202,726.00 worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel's total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

