Thomas F. Phillips Sells 763 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Stock

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Director Thomas F. Phillips sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $30,901.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,131. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

FBNC stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.08. 53,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,749. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $41.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.73.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $69.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.49 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 11.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

