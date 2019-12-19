Thunder Token (TT) Hits Market Cap of $13.10 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Upbit, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $13.10 million and approximately $937,070.00 worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037615 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $479.23 or 0.06651907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00028708 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002022 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000322 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002583 BTC.

About Thunder Token

TT is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,901,919,605 coins. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Token Coin Trading

Thunder Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Huobi Korea, Bilaxy, Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.