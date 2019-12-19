Tierion Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last Week (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Tierion has a market cap of $19.11 million and approximately $615,788.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tierion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0446 or 0.00000624 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Gate.io, Liqui and HitBTC. In the last week, Tierion has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013999 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00186166 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.27 or 0.01190555 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025579 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00121031 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Tierion

Tierion launched on July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tierion is tierion.com.

Buying and Selling Tierion

Tierion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io, Binance, Huobi and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

