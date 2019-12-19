Titan Coin (TTN) One Day Volume Tops $544.00

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 31.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. Titan Coin has a market cap of $576,910.00 and $544.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Novaexchange, SouthXchange and Escodex. During the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00048210 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003823 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000183 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 119% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000066 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

TTN is a coin. It was first traded on June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 897,595,878 coins and its circulating supply is 897,595,848 coins. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject.

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

Titan Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

