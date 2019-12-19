TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in shares of TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,782,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.99% of TiVo worth $28,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TIVO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TiVo by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 277,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in TiVo by 2.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 232,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TiVo by 806.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in TiVo in the second quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TiVo by 442.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,157,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TIVO opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average is $7.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.55 million, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. TiVo Corp has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $11.78.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $158.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.68 million. TiVo had a negative net margin of 71.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TiVo Corp will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TIVO. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of TiVo in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut TiVo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

TiVo Company Profile

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

