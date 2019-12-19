Tokes (TKS) Market Cap Hits $353,099.00

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Tokes has a total market cap of $353,099.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokes token can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00003729 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. During the last week, Tokes has traded up 286% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tokes Token Profile

TKS is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 49,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,322,984 tokens. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. The official website for Tokes is tokesplatform.org. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tokes

Tokes can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

