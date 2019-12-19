TomoChain Market Cap Tops $41.49 Million (TOMO)

TomoChain (CURRENCY:TOMO) traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 19th. One TomoChain token can now be bought for $0.62 or 0.00008597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Hotbit, DDEX and IDEX. Over the last week, TomoChain has traded up 69.1% against the U.S. dollar. TomoChain has a total market capitalization of $41.49 million and approximately $31.39 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TomoChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014041 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00186067 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.17 or 0.01184016 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025425 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00120252 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TomoChain

TomoChain’s genesis date was July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,127,025 tokens. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @TomoCoin_io. TomoChain’s official website is tomochain.com. The Reddit community for TomoChain is /r/Tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TomoChain is medium.com/tomochain.

TomoChain Token Trading

TomoChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Fatbtc, DDEX, Gate.io, Hotbit, IDEX, Kucoin and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TomoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TomoChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TomoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TomoChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TomoChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.