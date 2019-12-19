TOP (TOP) Price Hits $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last seven days, TOP has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. TOP has a market capitalization of $4.69 million and approximately $188,992.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Global and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014076 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00185125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.01187324 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025495 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00120852 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TOP

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,446,393,200 tokens. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top. The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog.

Buying and Selling TOP

TOP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

