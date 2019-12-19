Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

TBIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup set a $17.00 price target on Translate Bio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of Translate Bio stock opened at $8.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.63. Translate Bio has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34. The firm has a market cap of $529.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 million. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 59.18% and a negative net margin of 1,732.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Translate Bio will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 36.2% during the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 8,844,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,372,000 after buying an additional 2,352,941 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Translate Bio by 80.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,524,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after acquiring an additional 680,330 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Translate Bio by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,515,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,769,000 after acquiring an additional 549,817 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Translate Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $3,867,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Translate Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $3,789,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

