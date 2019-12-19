TrueFlip Price Tops $0.26 on Exchanges (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. TrueFlip has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $30,242.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded 31.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFlip token can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00003572 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrueFlip alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013986 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00185425 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.04 or 0.01182674 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025216 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00120286 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip’s genesis date was May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFlip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFlip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.