Tullow Oil (TLW) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Tullow Oil (LON: TLW) recently:

12/19/2019 – Tullow Oil had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 60 ($0.79) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 220 ($2.89).

12/19/2019 – Tullow Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 168 ($2.21) to GBX 65 ($0.86). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Tullow Oil was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 75 ($0.99) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 200 ($2.63).

12/16/2019 – Tullow Oil was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a “reduce” rating. They now have a GBX 50 ($0.66) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 160 ($2.10).

12/13/2019 – Tullow Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 100 ($1.32). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Tullow Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 80 ($1.05). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Tullow Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 186 ($2.45) to GBX 87 ($1.14). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Tullow Oil was downgraded by analysts at Investec to a “hold” rating.

12/11/2019 – Tullow Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Panmure Gordon from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 105 ($1.38). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Tullow Oil was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 60 ($0.79) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 220 ($2.89).

12/10/2019 – Tullow Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 80 ($1.05). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Tullow Oil had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/5/2019 – Tullow Oil was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector performer” rating. They now have a GBX 175 ($2.30) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 260 ($3.42).

11/29/2019 – Tullow Oil had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on the stock.

11/29/2019 – Tullow Oil was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 250 ($3.29).

11/22/2019 – Tullow Oil was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 165 ($2.17) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 285 ($3.75).

11/22/2019 – Tullow Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 160 ($2.10). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/21/2019 – Tullow Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 326.60 ($4.30) to GBX 183 ($2.41). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2019 – Tullow Oil was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “speculative buy” rating. They now have a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 270 ($3.55).

11/14/2019 – Tullow Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 200 ($2.63). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/14/2019 – Tullow Oil was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 249 ($3.28) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 278 ($3.66).

11/14/2019 – Tullow Oil had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/14/2019 – Tullow Oil was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 168 ($2.21) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 275 ($3.62).

11/14/2019 – Tullow Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 230 ($3.03). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2019 – Tullow Oil had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

11/8/2019 – Tullow Oil had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/22/2019 – Tullow Oil had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of LON:TLW traded down GBX 1.26 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 64.12 ($0.84). The stock had a trading volume of 12,607,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,450,000. The company has a market cap of $901.90 million and a P/E ratio of 6.89. Tullow Oil plc has a 12 month low of GBX 38.05 ($0.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 254.60 ($3.35). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 140.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 189.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.48.

In other news, insider Jeremy Wilson purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of £28,200 ($37,095.50).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

