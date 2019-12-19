TurtleNetwork (TN) Reaches Market Cap of $319,195.00

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. In the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded down 39.8% against the dollar. TurtleNetwork has a total market capitalization of $319,195.00 and $1,323.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1irstcoin (FST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00025019 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025397 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003626 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00001142 BTC.

About TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu.

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

TurtleNetwork can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

