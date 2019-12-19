U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSEARCA:PPTY)

U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.2522 per share on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

NYSEARCA PPTY traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $31.83. The stock had a trading volume of 12,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,851. U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $33.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.87.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.