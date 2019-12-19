UChain (UCN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $50,593.00

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One UChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. UChain has a total market cap of $50,593.00 and $16,830.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UChain has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013988 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00185551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.40 or 0.01185321 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025360 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00119965 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About UChain

UChain’s launch date was December 19th, 2017. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 tokens. The official message board for UChain is medium.com/@uchain. UChain’s official website is uchain.world. The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem.

UChain Token Trading

UChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and UEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

