Ulord (UT) Price Hits $0.0105 on Major Exchanges

Ulord (CURRENCY:UT) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Ulord coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges including TOPBTC, Kucoin and LBank. Ulord has a market cap of $718,454.00 and $31,322.00 worth of Ulord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ulord has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013988 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00185551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.40 or 0.01185321 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025360 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00119965 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ulord’s total supply is 166,025,281 coins and its circulating supply is 68,527,636 coins. Ulord’s official Twitter account is @UlordChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ulord is ulord.one.

Ulord can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, TOPBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ulord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ulord should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ulord using one of the exchanges listed above.

