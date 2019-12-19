Ultimate Secure Cash Hits Market Capitalization of $145,074.00 (USC)

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Ultimate Secure Cash has a total market capitalization of $145,074.00 and approximately $187.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official website is ultimatesecurecash.info.

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Trading

Ultimate Secure Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

