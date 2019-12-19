UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UMH shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

In other UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. acquired 17,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $243,997.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $126,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 560,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after acquiring an additional 23,184 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 715,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,072,000 after purchasing an additional 113,194 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 506,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after buying an additional 50,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UMH opened at $16.03 on Thursday. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $652.01 million, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average is $13.78.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $37.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.82 million. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.05%. On average, analysts forecast that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.30%.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

