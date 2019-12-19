Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 552.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,562 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Unifi worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,298,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,592,000 after buying an additional 167,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Unifi by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 65,813 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Unifi during the 1st quarter valued at $1,262,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unifi by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 133,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 43,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Unifi by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 25,188 shares during the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UFI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE UFI opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of $470.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.38 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.15. Unifi, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $27.79.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $179.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.10 million. Unifi had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Archibald Cox, Jr. sold 4,749 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $123,521.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,815.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

