United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) General Counsel Jude J. Nohra Sells 9,383 Shares

United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) General Counsel Jude J. Nohra sold 9,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $108,373.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at $164,552.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

United Community Financial stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.43. The stock had a trading volume of 150,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,549. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29. United Community Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $11.94. The stock has a market cap of $549.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.25 million. United Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Community Financial Corp will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UCFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of United Community Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of United Community Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UCFC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Community Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,398,772 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,096,000 after buying an additional 60,317 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,258,326 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,613,000 after buying an additional 26,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of United Community Financial by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,091,887 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,771,000 after acquiring an additional 34,566 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of United Community Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 714,344 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 17,396 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in United Community Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 496,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 13,244 shares in the last quarter. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Financial Company Profile

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

