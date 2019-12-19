Universa Price Tops $0.0020 (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Universa token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood, CoinBene, Ethfinex and Livecoin. During the last week, Universa has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. Universa has a market cap of $3.67 million and $1,675.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Universa alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013999 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00186166 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.27 or 0.01190555 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025579 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00121031 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Universa Profile

Universa’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News. Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Livecoin, CoinBene and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Universa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Universa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.