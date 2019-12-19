USD Coin Price Hits $1.01 on Major Exchanges (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $514.68 million and $319.73 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00014080 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Coinbase Pro, SouthXchange and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.67 or 0.01789096 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00052041 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004605 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005860 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin (USDC) is a token. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 512,085,651 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,292,307 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io.

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, CoinEx, Kucoin, Crex24, Hotbit, FCoin, SouthXchange, Poloniex, Korbit, OKEx, CPDAX, Coinbase Pro and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

