Vamsi Boppana Sells 151 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Stock

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 151 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.26, for a total value of $14,535.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,739. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

XLNX traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $96.29. 2,599,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,651,880. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.22 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.63 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 28.76%. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 42.53%.

Xilinx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the programmable devices maker to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Xilinx to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Xilinx to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nomura upgraded Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xilinx from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.32.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 1,957.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,772,529 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $326,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,066,691 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,720,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,227 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the second quarter worth approximately $214,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,554 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,606,413,000 after purchasing an additional 952,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xilinx by 48.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676,058 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $315,561,000 after purchasing an additional 869,096 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

