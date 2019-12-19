Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,392 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Round Table Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $123.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.31. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $124.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a $0.5985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This is a boost from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

