Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,625 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 620.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 2,337.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $81,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $60.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.88. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $59.92 and a 52 week high of $61.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

