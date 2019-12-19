Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.38.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VBLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Friday, November 15th. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of -0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 37.19% and a negative net margin of 3,050.43%. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Athena Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vascular Biogenics by 6.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 66.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

