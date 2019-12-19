Verasity (VRA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $892,817.00

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 40.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Verasity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. Verasity has a market cap of $2.70 million and $892,817.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 29.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Verasity

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Proof of Stake

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,780,163,843 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Token Trading

Verasity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

