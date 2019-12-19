VeriDocGlobal (VDG) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

VeriDocGlobal (CURRENCY:VDG) traded 63.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. One VeriDocGlobal token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including OOOBTC, Exrates and Mercatox. VeriDocGlobal has a total market cap of $4.49 million and approximately $32,794.00 worth of VeriDocGlobal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VeriDocGlobal has traded 52.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007529 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00052728 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00324890 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004152 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014039 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015117 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010057 BTC.

About VeriDocGlobal

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) is a token. VeriDocGlobal’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,845,203,369 tokens. VeriDocGlobal’s official Twitter account is @VeriDocGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeriDocGlobal’s official website is www.veridocglobal.com.

Buying and Selling VeriDocGlobal

VeriDocGlobal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriDocGlobal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriDocGlobal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriDocGlobal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

