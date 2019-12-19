VeriSafe (VSF) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3,284.00

VeriSafe (CURRENCY:VSF) traded down 17.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. In the last week, VeriSafe has traded down 48.5% against the dollar. One VeriSafe token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, CoinBene and IDAX. VeriSafe has a total market capitalization of $178,607.00 and approximately $3,284.00 worth of VeriSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014047 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00185828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.35 or 0.01182173 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025444 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00120309 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About VeriSafe

VeriSafe’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,880,544,815 tokens. VeriSafe’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeriSafe’s official website is www.verisafe.io.

VeriSafe Token Trading

VeriSafe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, STEX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

