Veritaseum Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.60 Million (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $20.60 million and $6,106.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. One Veritaseum token can now be bought for approximately $9.58 or 0.00132937 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tokenomy, LATOKEN and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00185903 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.25 or 0.01184548 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025416 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00120392 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Veritaseum Token Profile

Veritaseum’s genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

Veritaseum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, Tokenomy, Fatbtc and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

