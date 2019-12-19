Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.76.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Verra Mobility in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $14.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Verra Mobility has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $15.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 0.41.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $128.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.65 million. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Verra Mobility news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 17,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $243,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 317.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

