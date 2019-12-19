Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX):

12/18/2019 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $218.00 to $247.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Argus to $248.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to a “buy” rating. They now have a $231.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/3/2019 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/21/2019 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/20/2019 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $248.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/19/2019 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

11/19/2019 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $252.00 price target on the stock.

11/12/2019 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2019 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/4/2019 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $228.00 price target on the stock.

11/1/2019 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group.

10/31/2019 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $230.00 to $247.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2019 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/22/2019 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $213.00 to $221.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2019 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Leerink Swann from $186.00 to $203.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2019 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $205.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2019 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was given a new $232.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2019 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was given a new $220.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2019 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was given a new $220.00 price target on by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2019 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was given a new $210.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2019 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was given a new $218.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $219.35 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $151.80 and a 12-month high of $225.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.86. The firm has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a PE ratio of 77.51, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $949.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.90 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 59.24% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.27, for a total transaction of $738,818.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,096,880.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total transaction of $1,029,284.04. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at $3,902,592.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,475 shares of company stock worth $57,917,441 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14,936.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,403 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,058 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,708,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,797,554,000 after buying an additional 532,371 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,555,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,018,826,000 after buying an additional 477,100 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $82,521,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,063,908 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $745,238,000 after buying an additional 335,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

