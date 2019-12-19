VestChain Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,930.00 (VEST)

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. During the last week, VestChain has traded down 31.6% against the U.S. dollar. One VestChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including Token Store and BTC-Alpha. VestChain has a market capitalization of $25.22 million and $1,930.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013986 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00185425 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.04 or 0.01182674 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025216 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00120286 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About VestChain

VestChain’s total supply is 8,848,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,078,400,000 tokens. VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VestChain is vestchain.io.

VestChain Token Trading

VestChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Token Store. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VestChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VestChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

