Viacoin (VIA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $272,760.00

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. During the last week, Viacoin has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $4.40 million and $272,760.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00002651 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Poloniex, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00556066 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011765 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008886 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 46.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,160,923 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Coinroom, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Bittrex, Poloniex and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

