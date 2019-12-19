Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.2579 per share on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 36.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of VUSE traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.20. The stock had a trading volume of 69,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,731. Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $33.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day moving average is $30.95.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.