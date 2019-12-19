Vident International Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VIDI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

Vident International Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VIDI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.4165 per share on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This is a boost from Vident International Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Vident International Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 47.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VIDI traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.93. 71,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,220. Vident International Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $25.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.50.

