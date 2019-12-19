Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.73.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Viveve Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,817 shares of Viveve Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $136,989.84. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Viveve Medical stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Viveve Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.96% of the company’s stock.

Viveve Medical stock opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.69. Viveve Medical has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $134.00.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($13.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($16.00) by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter. Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 2,979.48% and a negative net margin of 429.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Viveve Medical will post -15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

