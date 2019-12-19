VoteCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $90.00 (VOT)

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded 66.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. VoteCoin has a market cap of $106,810.00 and $90.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VoteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, VoteCoin has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VoteCoin alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00395876 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00074176 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00099728 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003323 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001531 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000579 BTC.

VoteCoin Coin Profile

VoteCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 70,786,875 coins. The official website for VoteCoin is votecoin.site. VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VoteCoin Coin Trading

VoteCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VoteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VoteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VoteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VoteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.