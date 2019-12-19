Wagerr Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $537.00 (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Wagerr token can currently be bought for about $0.0318 or 0.00000447 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Crex24, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Livecoin. Wagerr has a market cap of $5.95 million and approximately $537.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wagerr Token Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 208,587,407 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,207,793 tokens. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit, Livecoin and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

