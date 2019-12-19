Wavesbet (WBET) One Day Trading Volume Hits $42,331.00

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One Wavesbet token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B. Wavesbet has a total market cap of $129,079.00 and approximately $42,331.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wavesbet has traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025473 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00001152 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 53.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Wavesbet Profile

WBET is a token. Wavesbet's total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet's official website is wavesbet.io. The official message board for Wavesbet is medium.com/@wavesbet.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wavesbet

Wavesbet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wavesbet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wavesbet using one of the exchanges listed above.

