Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for DexCom (DXCM)

12/18/2019 – DexCom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $220.00.

12/17/2019 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $202.00 to $225.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – DexCom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2019 – DexCom was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/18/2019 – DexCom had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies.

11/7/2019 – DexCom had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $190.00.

11/7/2019 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $172.00 to $189.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2019 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $195.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2019 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $185.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2019 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $180.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2019 – DexCom was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/7/2019 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $180.00 to $205.00.

11/1/2019 – DexCom was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/25/2019 – DexCom was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $154.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in a year's time. Strong contributions from the Sensor and Transmitter segments have been key catalysts. Further, solid guidance instills optimism in the stock. The glucose monitoring market presents significant commercial opportunity for DexCom. Opportunities in alternative markets such as the non-intensive diabetes management space, hospital, gestational, pre-diabetes and obesity are likely to provide DexCom a competitive edge in the MedTech space. Meanwhile, cutthroat competition in the market for blood & glucose monitoring devices remains a headwind. With respect to quarterly results, DexCom exited the second quarter on a strong note, wherein both the top and bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.”

10/24/2019 – DexCom was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/22/2019 – DexCom is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

DXCM traded down $2.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $216.60. 11,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,761. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 722.00 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.24. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.05 and a 1 year high of $232.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.45. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $396.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total transaction of $373,525.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,636 shares of company stock worth $10,371,627. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in DexCom by 359.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,456,834 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $817,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268,926 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 1,781.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,107,735 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $165,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,855 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 211.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,391,980 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $208,574,000 after buying an additional 944,642 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in DexCom by 358.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 279,121 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,656,000 after buying an additional 218,188 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter worth $22,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

