Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/17/2019 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $620.00 to $670.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Intuitive Surgical was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/9/2019 – Intuitive Surgical had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $655.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $620.00.

12/3/2019 – Intuitive Surgical was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/3/2019 – Intuitive Surgical was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/21/2019 – Intuitive Surgical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $601.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intuitive Surgical ended the third quarter on a solid note. The flagship da Vinci procedures recorded solid growth in the quarter which drove the core Instrument & Accessories arm. In fact, management continues to expect strong procedure growth in 2019. The company looks to accelerate its business in China, which saw a solid third quarter as well. Overall international sales surged in the quarter. Expansion in gross margin is an added positive. The stock has outperformed the industry in a year’s time. On the flip side, contraction in operating margin is worrisome. Additionally, the da Vinci system is in the early stages of adoption in some of the markets outside the United States, which is likely to impede placements. Intense competition in the global MedTech space is concerning as well.”

11/20/2019 – Intuitive Surgical is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2019 – Intuitive Surgical was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/1/2019 – Intuitive Surgical was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

ISRG stock opened at $592.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a PE ratio of 62.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $572.45 and its 200-day moving average is $532.00. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $430.24 and a 1 year high of $596.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.44. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 12,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.81, for a total value of $7,183,458.08. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.15, for a total value of $568,850.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 446 shares in the company, valued at $248,488.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,319 shares of company stock valued at $14,351,365. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

