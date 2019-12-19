Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Southern (SO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Southern (NYSE: SO) in the last few weeks:

12/18/2019 – Southern had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $64.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $60.00 to $64.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Southern had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $60.00 to $63.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/15/2019 – Southern had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $63.50 price target on the stock.

11/28/2019 – Southern had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $63.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of SO stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.50. 173,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,620,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.14. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $64.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.02%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,434.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $124,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,333.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,288 shares of company stock valued at $11,129,281 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 4,596.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Southern by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 107,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC grew its stake in Southern by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

