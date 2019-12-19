Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE: IFF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/16/2019 – International Flavors & Fragrances was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $122.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2019 – International Flavors & Fragrances was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/16/2019 – International Flavors & Fragrances had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $130.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – International Flavors & Fragrances had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $145.00 to $151.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/6/2019 – International Flavors & Fragrances was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “For 2019, International Flavors & Fragrances guides adjusted earnings per share at $4.85-$5.05. The guidance range indicates an improvement of 8-11% from the prior-year. The global market for flavors and fragrances continues to grow fueled by robust demand for consumer products containing flavors and fragrances, which bodes well for the company. Further, the combination of International Flavors and Frutarom creates a global leader in natural taste, scent and nutrition with a broader customer base, diversified product offerings and exposure to end markets. International Flavors & Fragrances focuses on accelerating growth through organic investments and strategic acquisitions, while returning significant capital to shareholders. However, higher debt following the acquisition and unfavorable foreign currency impact are likely to hurt results.”

12/6/2019 – International Flavors & Fragrances had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/22/2019 – International Flavors & Fragrances was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $137.00.

11/7/2019 – International Flavors & Fragrances had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/6/2019 – International Flavors & Fragrances had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $125.00 to $135.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2019 – International Flavors & Fragrances had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $140.00.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $122.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.79. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a fifty-two week low of $104.86 and a fifty-two week high of $152.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.88.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.77%.

In related news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 929 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $110,513.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,442.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,777 shares of company stock valued at $349,793 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 96.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 48,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,511,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,271,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 40,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

