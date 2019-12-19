Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Textron (TXT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Textron (NYSE: TXT):

12/18/2019 – Textron had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Textron had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Textron had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Textron was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

10/25/2019 – Textron was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Textron ended the third quarter of 2019 on a mixed note. While its earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, revenues surpassed the same. It has a strong presence in diverse areas including business jets and other general aviation aircraft, helicopter, aircraft engines. Textron has been also innovating products to capture more shares in the market place. It continues to witness notable order inflows, which in turn should boost its revenue growth moving ahead. However, Textron operates in a highly competitive market. Furthermore, the certification procedure for its Citation Longitude was delayed by approximately 18 months. This delay was led by issues pertaining to the FAA’s flammability requirements for the Longitude's fuel tank, which led to a rise in overall costs. Its shares have also underperformed the industry in the past year.”

10/22/2019 – Textron was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $43.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.71. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $42.30 and a one year high of $58.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Textron had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Textron by 44.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 545,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,950,000 after purchasing an additional 168,171 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 7.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Textron by 11.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Textron by 23.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Textron by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

